Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 641.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $238.30 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $239.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

