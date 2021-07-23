Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $2.28 Million in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.