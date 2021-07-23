Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 175,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.25% of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of MVP opened at $14.53 on Friday. Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72.

