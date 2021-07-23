Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,308,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,116,000 after buying an additional 181,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after buying an additional 163,099 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after buying an additional 151,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,341.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,541,000 after buying an additional 132,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $442.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.90. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.77 and a fifty-two week high of $455.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

