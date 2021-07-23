FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLIDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Danske upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

FLIDY stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.79 million during the quarter.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

