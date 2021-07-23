FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $128.50 Average PT from Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.98. 4,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,362. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC has a 1 year low of $98.16 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

