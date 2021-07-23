FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FNCB Bancorp were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 65,262 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FNCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNCB stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

