FORA Capital LLC Has $100,000 Holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 55.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Forterra were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Forterra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Forterra by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Forterra by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Forterra by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.60 on Friday. Forterra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

