FORA Capital LLC Has $76,000 Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,191 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after buying an additional 857,869 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 357,104 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after purchasing an additional 194,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

TTMI stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $104,487.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.