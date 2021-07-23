FORA Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 31.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUN opened at $42.37 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.28.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

