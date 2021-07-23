FORA Capital LLC Sells 8,573 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 399.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 318,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $70,114,000 after acquiring an additional 254,375 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 368.8% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $7,187,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 58.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 24.2% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.27.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $219.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

