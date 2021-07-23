FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,264 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $307,992.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,742 shares in the company, valued at $307,992.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 487,695 shares of company stock worth $32,176,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

ALTR stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 372.39 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.80.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.