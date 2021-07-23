FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FGEN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

FibroGen stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

