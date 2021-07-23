FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,763,787 shares of company stock valued at $549,198,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYNH. Truist Securities increased their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

