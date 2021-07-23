FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Holdings Lifted by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares during the quarter. FormFactor accounts for 1.8% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FormFactor worth $304,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,567,000 after buying an additional 480,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 67,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,857,000 after purchasing an additional 83,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $47,309,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. CL King began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,780. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.81. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

