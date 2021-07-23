Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.57

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.57 and last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 1238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FORR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $910.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,298,000 after purchasing an additional 235,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,366,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,232 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

