Fort Baker Capital Management LP Buys 628,132 Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 290.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,132 shares during the quarter. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital comprises approximately 2.3% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 0.83% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APSG. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 258,669 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 645,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 204,349 shares during the last quarter. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 846.7% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 575,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 514,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,013,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 68,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,360. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

