Fort Baker Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 86,341 Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 86,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Acies Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACAC. Benchmark began coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

ACAC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. 157,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

