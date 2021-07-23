Fort Baker Capital Management LP Invests $17.94 Million in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,828,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,937,000. KINS Technology Group accounts for about 4.9% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of KINS Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth $98,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth $128,000.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

Shares of KINZ stock remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,289. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ).

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.