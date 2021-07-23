Fort Baker Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of H.I.G. Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 514.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,077,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 902,003 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 263.1% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 224,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 162,918 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,231,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,988,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H.I.G. Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,885. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

