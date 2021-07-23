Forterra (LON:FORT) Sets New 52-Week High at $310.00

Forterra plc (LON:FORT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 301.51 ($3.94), with a volume of 7883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 302.50 ($3.95).

FORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Forterra from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 289.67 ($3.78).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 280.81. The stock has a market cap of £689.39 million and a P/E ratio of -116.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

