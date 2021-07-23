Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $297.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $297.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.81.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $272.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 91.47, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $271.44.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 17,419.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 397,693 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.