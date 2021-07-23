Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.98.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRU shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday.

FRU opened at C$8.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2,205.00. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$3.37 and a 12 month high of C$10.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.3692085 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 5,250.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

