Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

FRLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

FRLN opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.68. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.