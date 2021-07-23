Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $34.80 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several analysts have commented on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.96.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.