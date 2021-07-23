Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s (FSNUY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

