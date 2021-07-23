Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s (FSNUY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSNUY. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FSNUY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.36. 79,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,221. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.37. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.