Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.
TSE:FEC opened at C$7.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.01 and a 12 month high of C$7.90. The company has a market cap of C$732.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.78.
Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontera Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Frontera Energy
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.
