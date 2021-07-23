Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

TSE:FEC opened at C$7.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.01 and a 12 month high of C$7.90. The company has a market cap of C$732.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.78.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontera Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontera Energy news, insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC acquired 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.12 per share, with a total value of C$286,232.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$662,178.60. Also, Senior Officer Duncan James Nightingale sold 30,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.56, for a total transaction of C$230,285.16. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,034 shares of company stock valued at $421,149.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

