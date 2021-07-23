Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.85 ($55.12).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €33.35 ($39.24) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €33.83. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

