Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.85 ($55.12).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €33.35 ($39.24) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €33.83. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

