FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ally Financial Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.22.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 285,355.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 376,669 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.