FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Rogers Communications Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $51.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,225,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,063,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,283 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,772,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 9,528.7% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,213 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

