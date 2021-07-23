FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.24.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 686,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 75,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 28,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

