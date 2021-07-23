FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Issued By Raymond James (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$16.46 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.39 and a 1 year high of C$18.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 67.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.80.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at C$208,343.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

