FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,410,343 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $49,844,000 after buying an additional 234,106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

