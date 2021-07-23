FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $23.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $22.12. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,723.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,798.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,454.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,094.93 and a twelve month high of $1,806.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,245 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.