FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $25.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $24.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $29.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMG. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,723.65.

CMG opened at $1,798.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,454.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,094.93 and a twelve month high of $1,806.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $355,121,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $99,888,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

