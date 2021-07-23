FY2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TXN. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $183.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.21. The company has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

