FY2022 Earnings Forecast for AAR Corp. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AAR in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.48.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE:AIR opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.77. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.25.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.17%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 122.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

