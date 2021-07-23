FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Cut by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.21 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Shares of CNI opened at $104.93 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.18.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

