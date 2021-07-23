G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Stake Cut by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 41,397 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIII opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. Barclays increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

