G4S (LON:GFS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

G4S plc (LON:GFS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.21). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.20), with a volume of 438,258 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.81.

G4S Company Profile (LON:GFS)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

