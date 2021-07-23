Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) PT Raised to C$3.00

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GAU. Desjardins cut shares of Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at C$1.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 25.56, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.43. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.19 and a 52 week high of C$2.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$274.10 million and a PE ratio of 4.45.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$269,196.56.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

