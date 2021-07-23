Gems Hits Market Capitalization of $210,278.84 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Gems coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $210,278.84 and $281.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gems Profile

GEM is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

