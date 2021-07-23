Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $6,167,460.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,567,578 shares of company stock worth $25,545,137 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

