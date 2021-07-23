General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.710-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

