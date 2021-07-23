Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,535 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,054,000 after buying an additional 262,949 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $236,997,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in SAP by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 951,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,840,000 after buying an additional 173,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,782,000 after buying an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 674,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP opened at $139.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $171.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAP. CIBC boosted their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

