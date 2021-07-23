Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 35,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 19.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $110,027.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,194.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

