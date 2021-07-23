Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Apria as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APR. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,414,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Apria stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59. Apria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

