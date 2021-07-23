George Weston (WN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

George Weston (TSE:WN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect George Weston to post earnings of C$1.78 per share for the quarter.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.40 billion.

Get George Weston alerts:

TSE:WN opened at C$122.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$91.95 and a 12-month high of C$125.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$118.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.67 billion and a PE ratio of 69.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total transaction of C$963,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,251,068.70.

WN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.